CHD INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) of Ongoing Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud

Class-action law firm urges CHD investors who have suffered more than $50K losses to learn their shareholder rights

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors of its ongoing investigation of Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE: CHD) concerning possible violations of the federal securities laws.



RELEVANT HOLDING PERIOD: Before Sept. 5, 2019

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CHD

CHD Investigation:

On Sept. 5, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report entitled “Arm Yourself To Get Hammered,” expressing concerns about CHD’s accounting practices. The report stated that “CHD’s strategy has pivoted towards extreme financial engineering, aggressive accounting, and managerial self-enrichment practices.” On this news, CHD’s stock price fell sharply.

If you invested in CHD before Sept. 5, 2019 and suffered significant losses, contact Hagens Berman immediately to discuss your options.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the accuracy of CHD’s financial reporting,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.



Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Church & Dwight should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CHD@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com . For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

