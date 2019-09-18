The Original Pointer Sisters reunite to celebrate the 37th anniversary of I'm So Excited @ The Hollywood Museum

anita pointer of the pointer sisters

The original Pointer Sisters Re-unite for the first time in years to celebrate the 37th anniversary of their hit song I'm So Excited @ The Hollywood Museum

Our museum exhibit is a visual journey of our career, with costumes, etc and I am SO EXCITED to re-unite with my sisters Ruth and Bonnie to celebrate our song I'm So Excited at The Hollywood Museum” — Anita Pointer

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BREAKING NEWS

THE ORIGINAL POINTER SISTERS WILL REUNITE FOR THE FIRST TIME PUBLICLY

AT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM SEPT 28TH

CELEBRATING THE 37TH ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR HIT SONG I’M SO EXCITED

THE POINTERS TOUR THE POINTER SISTER “EVER AFTER” EXHIBIT

Hollywood Ca: Donelle Dadigan, President and Founder of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Bldg, announced today we will host the original Pointer Sisters, who will reunite In Hollywood on Saturday Sept 28th at the Hollywood Museum, www.thehollywoodmuseum.com

Anita, Ruth, and Bonnie Pointer will re-unite to celebrate the 37th anniversary of their hit song I’M SO EXCITED… at the Hollywood Museum, It is very rare that they are all together.

Ruth Pointer will see for the very first time the POINTER SISTER “EVER AFTER” EXHIBIT , this exhibit opened at the Hollywood Museum a few months ago, but Ruth could not attend, so now with her friends she will see this popular exhibit, showcasing for the first time the 50 yr career of the pointer sisters.

Dadigan said “ 50 years of Iconic Fashion, Wardrobe Design and Memorabilia created by the sensational career of The Pointer Sisters as seen through the eyes of one of the original Pointer Sister, Anita Pointer.

For the first time ever this impressive volume of collectibles targeted for audiences of all ages will be on display and open to the public exhibiting on the entire 2nd floor of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Building on Hollywood and Highland.”

“I kept almost everything I wore on stage through the years. If it weren’t for my grand daughter Roxie McKain, our Project Manager, all this would still be sitting in stor- age... it took her team along with our Creative Director, Melissa Simpson, about two years to catalog everything and I am so proud of all the hard work we have accomplished- it’s a very exciting and fun exhibit, with lots of live videos, posters, jewelry, vintage merchandise- even a disco floor!... it’s all there!” - Anita Pointer

All media is invited to cover this historic reunion of one of music’s favorite groups.

The private tour with the Pointer Sisters will start at 2:00pm

Media call time is 1:15pm all coverage will be inside the museum.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM

See 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures spotlighting more than 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silent’s to Talkies, to Hollywood's Golden Era, Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! Named one of the top tourist attractions by LA Weekly, voted one of the Top 10 Museums in LA by the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, and annually receives the Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave - The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is the “Official Museum of Hollywood” and offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making…. See one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. The Hollywood Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

REGULAR HOURS: Wednesday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

TICKETS: $15 Adults: $12 Seniors (62+): $12 for students with ID and $5 Children under 5.

ADDRESS: 1660 N. Highland Ave. (at Hollywood Blvd.), Los Angeles, CA 90028

MUSEUM INFO: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com or Tel: (323) 464-7776

A Pointer Sister “EVER AFTER” exhibit: Celebrating 50 yrs of the Pointer Sisters

