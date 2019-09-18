Innovation Forward HBCU Tour Launches at Morehouse College Bringing Startup and Innovation Program to the HBCU Community

Innovation Forward Innovation Forward Logo

Experts on innovation and business to lead programming for HBCU and K-12 students and faculty at kickoff for national tour supported by NSF, AAAS, and USPTO.

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovation Forward Tour, created to support innovation and entrepreneurship on HBCU campuses, will launch at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA on September 27, 2019. The event will engage students and faculty in two days of dynamic business and innovation sessions led by industry leaders in entrepreneurship, innovation, and tech education.Each year, the National Science Foundation (NSF) supports the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) HBCU Making and Innovation Showcase. At the event, student entrepreneurs from HBCUs around the country showcase their STEM businesses and innovations.The Innovation Forward Tour is taking Showcase programming directly to HBCU campuses with the goal of engaging more members of the HBCU community and supporting innovation, technology transfer, and entrepreneurship on HBCU campuses around the country. Hosted by entrepreneur and Shark Tank casting consultant Brandon Andrews, session topics will include startup development, ideation, tech transfer, marketing, and fundraising.Sessions will be led by leading entrepreneurs and experts; including AAAS Lemelson Ambassadors. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and U.S. Small Business Administration will also provide support and subject matter experts for the events.Innovation Forward events will be held at Morehouse College on September 27-28, 2019 and North Carolina A&T on October 4-5, 2019.In Atlanta, Goodie Nation CEO Joey Womack, Socialpreneur Lab CEO Jamela Peterson, Jamii Group co-founder Demetria Gallagher, and others will lead sessions with HBCU and K-12 students and faculty.Local partners include Opportunity Hub (OHUB), HBCU Wall Street, and more.Interested students, faculty, and community members may RSVP at www.hbcuinnovation.com WHO: AAAS, NSF, USPTO, US SBA, students, educators, and HBCU community members interested in innovation, tech transfer, and entrepreneurship.WHAT: Innovation Forward – AtlantaWHEN: Friday, September 27, 2019 10:00AM ET – 5:00PM ET / Saturday September 28, 2019 10:00AM ET – 2:00PM ETWHERE: Morehouse College – Shirley A. Massey Executive Conference CenterWHY: Innovation and entrepreneurship are key to creating opportunities for HBCU students and faculty and the broader community.RSVP: FREE. Guests must RSVP to attend – www.hbcuinnovation.com Contact hello@hbcuinnovation.com for more information, or to cover the event.ABOUT INNOVATION FORWARDDeveloped by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, with support from the National Science Foundation, Innovation Forward will provide two days of interactive workshops for students, faculty, administrators, inventors, entrepreneurs, startup founders and K-12 students and teachers. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about invention, innovation, technology transfer and entrepreneurship. Visit www.hbcuinnovation.com to learn more.ABOUT AAAS (@aaas)The American Association for the Advancement of Science is the world's largest multidisciplinary scientific society and a leading publisher of cutting-edge research through its Science family of journals, AAAS has individual members in more than 91 countries around the globe. The AAAS mission seeks to "advance science, engineering, and innovation throughout the world for the benefit of all people." To learn more about AAAS, please visit www.aaas.org



