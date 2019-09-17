First Liberty Submits Public Comment in Support of Labor Department’s Civil Rights Protections for Religious Organizations

Comment on behalf of several religious leaders support the new proposed regulation

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute submitted a public comment on behalf of several religious leaders in support of a new United States Department of Labor (“DOL”) proposed rule that provides civil rights protections for religious organizations seeking to contract with the federal government.



“Without these protections, religious organizations risk facing discrimination for making employment decisions that are consistent with their beliefs,” said Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “Religious organizations should never be forced to abandon their religious character and mission in order to be eligible to contract with the federal government. We applaud the DOL for working to ensure that religious organizations seeking to contract with the federal government are free to do so on equal terms as other organizations.”

First Liberty submitted the comment on behalf of Paula White, Senior Pastor of New Destiny Christian Center; Jack Graham, Senior Pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church; Tim Clinton, President of the American Association of Christian Counselors; and Jentezen Franklin, Senior Pastor of Free Chapel. The comment states in part: “Many religious ministries, charities, and other organizations stand ready to partner with the government to help individuals in need. This proposed rule not only protects their right to be free from anti-religious discrimination in the contracting process, but it also ensures that the government is free to contract with the entities that are best able to provide services to the public – regardless of religious affiliation.”

Religious organizations, like their secular counterparts, provide essential services desirable to federal agencies through government contracts. The proposed rule ensures that religious organizations seeking to contract with the federal government are free to do so on equal terms as other organizations.

