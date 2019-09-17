Secretary DeVos Makes Clear Federal Funds can be Used to Support Dual Enrollment, Postsecondary Options for Students and Youth with Disabilities

WASHINGTON— U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today made clear that vocational rehabilitation (VR) and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) funds can be used to support dual enrollment, comprehensive transition and other postsecondary education programs for students and youth with disabilities. The Department produced a question and answer (Q&A) guide after the Secretary heard from the field there was confusion about whether and when these funds could be used to help students and youth with disabilities access these valuable educational options.

"All students deserve the freedom to pursue an education that is challenging and allows them to reach their full potential," said Secretary DeVos. "I hope this information will make clear what the law says and serve as a resource to families, Individualized Education Program (IEP) Teams and State VR agencies as they continue to collaborate and find ways to increase postsecondary opportunities – and success – for students and youth with disabilities."

Issued jointly by the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) and the Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE), the Q&A document describes how State educational agencies, local educational agencies, and State VR agencies may coordinate to assist students and youth with disabilities, including students and youth with intellectual disabilities, in preparing for postsecondary success. The document reinforces the appropriate use of funds under the IDEA and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended by Title IV of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

The Q&A will be released today by Johnny Collett, Assistant Secretary for OSERS, at an Education Freedom Tour stop at the University of Missouri – Kansas City (UMKC) . While at UMKC, Assistant Secretary Collett will visit the Propel Program, a transition program for young adults with intellectual developmental disabilities that allows students an opportunity to explore employment and education on a major university campus.

"The Department is committed to ensuring that students and youth with disabilities are held to high expectations and have the resources and supports needed to expand their learning opportunities and prepare them for success in postsecondary education or careers," said Collett.

Specifically, the Q&A addresses the following topics:

The opportunity for students with disabilities to enroll in postsecondary education programs while still in high school;

The opportunity for students and youth with disabilities to enroll in comprehensive transition and other postsecondary programs for individuals with disabilities after leaving high school;

The coordination of transition-related services that students with disabilities may receive under the IDEA and under the VR program; and

The financial aid available to students with disabilities enrolled in comprehensive transition and postsecondary education programs for students with intellectual disabilities offered at Institutions of Higher Education under the Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended.

