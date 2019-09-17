SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,350,000 shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,350,000 additional shares of its common stock, at the public offering price of $18.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to SpringWorks from the offering were $186.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by SpringWorks. All of the shares in the offering were offered by SpringWorks. SpringWorks’ common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “SWTX.”



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. acted as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on September 12, 2019. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-631-592-5973 or by emailing: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio.

Contact:

Kim Diamond

Phone: 646-661-1255

Email: kdiamond@springworkstx.com



