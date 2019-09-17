BioDelivery Sciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, today announced that Herm Cukier, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:



Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9:30 AM ET

Link to webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg5/bdsi/

Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:15 PM ET

Link to webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/bdsi/

Additionally, the company will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease Companies on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Replays of the presentations will be archived on the Company's website and made available for 60 days.



ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products and those in development address serious and debilitating conditions such as chronic pain, breakthrough cancer pain, opioid dependence, and opioid-induced constipation.

