Glatfelter Names Wolfgang Laures Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain

Senior Executive Team for Functional Operating Structure Now Fully in Place

/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) a leading global supplier of engineered materials, announced that Wolfgang Laures, Ph.D., has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain, reporting to Dante C. Parrini, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, effective September 16, 2019. In this newly established role, Dr. Laures will be responsible for leading Glatfelter’s new integrated global supply chain organization that includes operations, sales and operations planning, strategic sourcing, network and transport distribution, and supply chain analytics.



“Wolfgang brings decades of rich experience to this newly created role, and he is well positioned to lead Glatfelter’s efforts to enhance our global supply chain operations and deliver efficiencies throughout our business,” Mr. Parrini said. “With the addition of Wolfgang, the Company’s senior executive team for the functional operating structure is now fully in place. I am excited to work with this group of leaders as we continue to transform Glatfelter into a more profitable, agile, and integrated engineered materials company.”

Dr. Laures joins Glatfelter with more than 25 years of supply chain and operations-related experience. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Digital Transformation for Perstorp, a private equity-owned specialty chemicals innovator. Prior to joining Perstorp, he held supply chain and operations-related roles at Avery Dennison, McKinsey & Company and Procter & Gamble. Dr. Laures earned his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from The University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany.

Glatfelter’s senior executive team for its previously announced functional operating structure is comprised of the following individuals under the leadership of Mr. Parrini:

Samuel L. Hillard, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Christopher W. Astley, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Wolfgang Laures, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain

Joseph J. Zakutney, Vice President, Global Business Services and Chief Information Officer

Eileen L. Beck, Vice President, Global Human Resources and Administration

Jill L. Urey, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

David C. Elder, Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer

Philippe Sevoz, Vice President, Global Operations

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $950 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

