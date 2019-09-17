Spiritual Care Association Announces Creation of Hospice Division

It’s great that the Spiritual Care Association has recognized this specialization in health care chaplaincy and is devoting resources to support hospice chaplains.” — Jim Andrews, Director of SCA’s Hospice Division

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiritual Care Association is pleased to announce the creation of its ﻿Hospice Division.The Hospice Division of SCA focuses on the spiritual dimension of professional practice including professional chaplains whose specialization is in this setting, as well as community leaders serving as chaplains or spiritual care generalists, and all members of a hospice team.“I am so excited about the Spiritual Care Association launching a Hospice Division. Chaplaincy and spiritual care has been an integral component of hospice care from its inception and there are unique competencies and skill sets required to provide exemplary spiritual care in that setting,” said Jim Andrews, Director of SCA’s Hospice Division. “It’s great that the Spiritual Care Association has recognized this specialization in health care chaplaincy and is devoting resources to support hospice chaplains.”The Hospice Division of SCA supports the advancement of the spiritual care component of hospice services as an essential aspect of high-quality whole person care for all including the professional providing the care.Professional board certified (BCC, APBCC, APBCC-HPC) or credentialed chaplains (CC) and chaplain candidates who want a specialization certification in hospice and palliative care; community leaders providing spiritual care within a hospice organization who want a certificate demonstrating knowledge and skill; and members of a hospice team interested in incorporating spiritual care into practice will benefit from membership in the Hospice Division of SCA. The various levels of certification that are available make the goal of developing expertise in spiritual care realizable for anyone.Now with the launch of the new Hospice Division of SCA, there will be concentrated focus on engaging and addressing the specific education and support needs of hospice chaplains.SCA affiliation puts tremendous resources at the chaplain’s disposal. Other benefits include belonging to a supportive professional community that welcomes both novice and seasoned hospice chaplains and other team members, and access to current best-practice standards of spiritual care for those of all faiths and no faith preference. The availability of online coursework and Clinical Pastoral Training makes it possible for working chaplains to pursue professional development.Please contact Jim Andrews, Director of the Hospice Division of SCA at jandrews@spiritualcareassociation.org with any questions. Click here for more information.



