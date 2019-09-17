Akerna Corp. Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN) (or the “Company”), a leading seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology – MJ Platform®, announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, on Monday, September 23, 2019, after the close of market trading.



The Company also scheduled a conference call on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll / International: 1-201-493-6780

*Participants should request the Akerna Corp. Earnings Call or provide confirmation code 13694602

The conference call will feature remarks by Akerna Chief Executive Officer Jessica Billingsley and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Ann Kraemer, who will discuss the results and provide an update on recent developments. A question and answer session will follow prepared remarks.

The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Akerna’s website, www.akerna.com .

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through October 7, 2019, at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 13694602.

To be added to the Company’s email distribution list, please email ir@akerna.com.

About Akerna Corp.

Akerna is a regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. The cornerstones of Akerna’s service offerings are MJ Platform® and Leaf Data Systems®, which are highly-versatile platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products—from seed to product to shelf to customer—through the complete supply chain. Since establishment in 2010, the company has tracked more than $16 billion in cannabis sales across 14 countries and has served clients in 29 states across the U.S. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. Akerna is based in Denver. More information is available online at www.akerna.com.

Akerna Media Contact

Jeannette Horton / Kimberly Brock

press@akerna.com

David Whiting

Edelman Public Relations

David.Whiting@edelman.com

D: (212) 277-3803

M: (202) 213-8334

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

jassad@akerna.com

(678) 570-6791



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.