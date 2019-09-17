Study Identifies 299 Tech-Enabled Treatment Offerings In The Health & Human Service Market: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of health and human service care technology products, OPEN MINDS found 299 that offer tech-enabled treatment functionality. Tech-enabled treatment technology products are defined as those digital solutions that integrate across multiple platforms to provide and support client care. This category of technology solutions includes cognitive skill development software, symptom analysis software, drug administration and monitoring tools, clinical analysis software platforms, and non-pharmaceutical pain management tools.

Of the 299 products, 47% serve the primary care services market (142) and 128 serve the residential and non-hospital based acute care market.





Tech-Enabled Treatment Tech Products

by Health and Human Service Market Primary Care 142 Non-hospital based Acute Care 128 Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 115 Chronic Care Management 104 Mental Health 82 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 70 Long-Term Services and Supports 68 Addiction 28 Autism & I/DD Services 26 Social Services (including Homeless) 25 Children & Family Services 19 Adult Corrections Health Care 14 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 10 Juvenile Justice 6





A comprehensive list of tech-enabled treatment health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.



HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects providers and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.





