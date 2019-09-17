Rudy Lira Kusuma Has Been Named A 2020 Real Estate All Star By Los Angeles Magazine!

2020 Los Angeles Magazine Best Real Estate Agent - Rudy Lira Kusuma

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce that he has been deemed as the 2020 Real Estate All Star by the highly-acclaimed publication company Los Angeles Magazine. This special recognition will appear in the January 2020 issue of Los Angeles magazine.

Kusuma is extremely honored to be named as the 2020 Real Estate All Star by the publishing company. He was lucky enough to get to help his clients realize their dreams through real estate each day and being known for this remarkable bonus. His energetic knowledge and determination of the local housing market keep him on the front lines of the real estate scene. As a young homeowner himself, Kusuma understands firsthand the advantages of owning one’s place but also knows the concerns that young homebuyers might have. He truly enjoys the thrill of working along with first-time homebuyers and home sellers and assisting them in realizing their real estate dreams.

What makes Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s team system unique is that they do not do what average real office estate does. In fact, their real estate agents simply hang their license and perform everything individually.

“Our team has the system in which each department has its own specific function in the transaction working towards the same goal, to get buyers their dream home and get the sellers home sold. We are consist of marketing and lead generation, admin, accounting & finance, inside sales team, outside sales team, and transaction coordinator department,” said Rudy L. Kuasama of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

His entire team and Rudy himself is pleased and honored on this ranking. It represents the effort and time they put into all customers they serve and how much it takes to create a flourishing real estate professional. The level of sales it takes to be eligible makes it a true one-of-a-kind recognition.

With more than 52,000 buyers in their database, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. helps home sellers to market their home to buyers at its complete market value. When it sells, sellers receive the gain of a higher price. It’s always a win-win situation.

About Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine is a monthly publication company that is committed to encompassing the area of Los Angeles. The magazine company was established in 1961 and is presently owned by Hour Media Group, LLC.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the most respected and esteemed real estate brokerage company throughout California. The real estate firm provides specialized and dependable full-service support in property buying and sells for both residential and commercial customers throughout the area.

For individuals interested in making a move or joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. team, simply call Rudy L. Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email him at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





