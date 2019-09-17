Big Screen Entertainment Inks Deal With Leading Blockchain Firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) has signed a distribution and content management deal with MTonomy, a thriving blockchain-based tech firm backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.



MTonomy will carry Big Screen movies on its cryptocurrency-based VoD app and assist BSEG with rights management of its film and TV titles via the Massachusetts company’s state of the art operating system, which offers easy deal tracking and secure hosting of content.

In addition, MTonomy will work closely with Big Screen’s new streaming channel, BIGSTREAM Entertainment on ROKU and its OTT app. Currently a BETA version of BIGSTREAM is live on the ROKU platform.

In the coming months, BIGSTREAM plans on adding more content including classic documentaries, films and original programming to capitalize on its growing library of media.

“Exciting, forward-thinking partnerships like this one are key to our plans to expose larger audiences to our content and the work of our affiliates while at the same time growing Big Screen’s revenue in the changing digital landscape,” said BSEG’s CEO Kimberley Kates.

The BSEG streaming channel can be found on any ROKU enabled TV or HDMI stick by searching for Big Stream Entertainment. An ad-supported service will be available as well as an ad-free version for a fee.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 14 years old this year. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

Contact:

Lorraine Lee

323.654.3400

big@bigscreenent.com



