Wings for Kids Announces Two Promotions to Expand Reach

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, S.C., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wings for Kids is proud to announce two new promotions that allow the organization to reach more students, teachers, and youth-serving organizations with evidence-based social emotional afterschool programs, resources, trainings, and materials.

Jolie Logan has been promoted to the role of Chief Operations Officer. Julia Rugg is now Chief Strategic Partnership Officer.

Jolie Logan has been with WINGS since 2016; she initially served as Chief Development Officer. In her new role, Logan will oversee all key operations of the organization, including strategic planning, finances, fundraising, communication, and human resources.

Julia Rugg has been with WINGS since 2011 and has been instrumental in WINGS’ expansion efforts. In her new role as Strategic Partnership Officer, Rugg will direct all network and business development as well as partner marketing and engagement activities.

About Wings for Kids

Wings for Kids’ mission is to equip at-risk kids with the skills they need to succeed in school, stay in school, and thrive in life. Our long-term vision is a world where there is equity in academics, opportunity, and emotional well-being for all children, regardless of socioeconomic status. In the short-term our focus is to expand our services to reach substantially more children, both in-school and after school and ensure that the programs we deliver are of the highest quality and create measurable outcomes. Our evidence-based approach fosters the mindset, skills, and confidence children need to behave well, make good decisions, and build healthy relationships

