UAE rescues people affected by floods in Al Jazeerah, Sudan

The UAE, represented by a team from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is continuing to provide food and shelter to thousands of people in flood-ravaged Sudanese provinces.

The team dispatched an aid convoy to support villages in Al Jazeerah Province, which includes 6,000 food parcels and 200 tents that were distributed to people who lost their homes.

The foundation’s delegation was received by Major General Ahmed Hannan Ahmed, Mayor of Al Jazeerah, and several local officials.

Abdullah Ali Al Zaabi, Member of the Foundation, said that the aid is being delivered based upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership to support the Sudanese people, adding that the foundation seeks to fully complete its relief programme in Sudan, in cooperation with the local humanitarian aid organisation.

The team successfully completed phase one of the programme in Al Jeely and Daramally, where it distributed 4,000 food parcels and 400 shelter tents, he noted.

Major General Ahmed welcomed the UAE delegation and highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and Sudan. He also thanked the foundation for supporting Sudan through its crisis.



