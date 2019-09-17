Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Markets to 2027: Set to Grow at a CAGR of 32%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cognitive Assessment and Training market is set to grow with a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period, up from US$ 3.42 Bn in 2018.



The global cognitive assessment and training market is driven by the increasing adoption of gamification in the assessment techniques. The integration of the gamification into the cognitive assessment process makes the process easier and improves the quality of the process. The gamification effectively fits into the assessment process and provide better engagement while maintaining the value of the process.



Furthermore, advancement in cognitive assessment and training tools is boosting its adoption across several corporate in the recruitment process to assess the competency of the candidate. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population along with the rising prevalence of the Alzheimer diseases is accelerating the growth of the market.



The adoption of the cognitive assessment and training among the corporate is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. As the technology is becoming more advanced and the assessment tools are becoming more sophisticated, the organization started to use cognitive assessment and training solutions to enhance the mental health and cognitive fitness of the employees via structured course and tools. Furthermore, the corporate is leveraging on the assessment tools in the recruitment process and enhancing the productivity of the employees.



Asia-Pacific is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing geriatric population across the region. China alone has approximately 194 million people over the age of 60 years and this number is estimated to increase to 440 million by 2050. This is driving the demand for cognitive assessment and training.



Furthermore, the growing prevalence of the neurological diseases in the region is also propelling market growth.



