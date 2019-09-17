/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clad Pipe Markets to 2027: Key Insights & Opportunities Report, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall-clad pipe market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 5.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 2.25 Bn in 2018.



Globally, in the industrial sector, there is increasing demand for lightweight, strong and corrosion-resistant material that would help simplify the working process. Specifically, in the oil and gas industry, the clad pipes are highly used to survive the high-pressure and high-temperature environment. Most of the manufacturing, oil, and gas, and mining industries face corrosion problems, due to the flow of heavy chemicals and gases. This has mainly driven attention of the industries towards clad pipes.



Furthermore, rapid development in the oil and gas industry, increasing demand for petrochemical components, growing demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant material, and changing manufacturing sector are some of the additional factors driving the growth of clad pipe market across the globe. However, the high cost of these pipes and critical manufacturing process are some of the factors hampering the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Based on type, metallurgical bonded clad pipes hold the maximum market share in the global clad pipe market. These pipes are highly adopted based on the advantages associated with it. Its features such as small wall thickness, durability, and strength, lightweight and cost-saving material attract the industry users. Additionally, based on its properties, its adoption is also high and thus dominates the market by generating the largest revenue in the global clad pipe market.



Based on geography, North America dominated the market by holding the largest market share. Presence of manufacturers and high investment in the oil and gas industry are some of the factors associated with this huge market. However, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries are likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Mainly, the developing countries offer lucrative growth opportunities for offshore activities, hence are suitable for players to invest.



This high growth is attributed to factors such as growth oil and gas industry, increasing demand for petrochemical substances, an increasing amount of offshore activities, and growing investment in the development and advancement of manufacturing processes. Moreover, major players in the oil and gas industry are investing in some of the European countries and other countries such as China, South Africa, and UAE. This increasing investment also drives the market for clad pipes in these regions.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include NobelClad, Japan Steel Works, Proclad, Tenaris SA, Inox Tech, Eisenbau Krmer, IODS Pipe Clad Ltd, EEW Group, BUTTING Group, Gieminox Tectubi Raccordi S.R.L., Cladtek Holdings Pte Ltd, Canadoil Group Ltd, Guangzhou Pearl River Petroleum Steel Pipe, Precision Castparts Corp, and Jiuli Group among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Clap Pipe Market

2.2 Global Clap Pipe Market, By Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Global Clap Pipe Market, By Grade, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global Clap Pipe Market, By Outer Diameter, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.5 Global Clap Pipe Market, By Wall Thickness, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.6 Global Clap Pipe Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Clap Pipe Market Value, 2017 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Clap Pipe Vendors, 2018

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Clap Pipe Market Analysis, by Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Metallurgical Bonded

4.3 Mechanically Lined

4.4 Weld Overlay



Chapter 5 Global Clap Pipe Market Analysis, by Wall Thickness, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 3-6 mm

5.3 6-18 mm

5.4 18-36 mm

5.5 36-60 mm

5.6 60-120 mm



Chapter 6 Global Clap Pipe Market Analysis, by Grade, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 316

6.3 625

6.4 825

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Global Clap Pipe Market Analysis, by Outer Diameter, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1 Overview

7.2 4-12 Inch

7.3 12-24 Inch

7.4 24-48 Inch

7.5 48-60 Inch

7.6 60-120 Inch



Chapter 8 North America Clap Pipe Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Europe Clap Pipe Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Clap Pipe Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) Clap Pipe Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Proclad, Tenaris S.A.

12.2 Inox Tech

12.3 Eisenbau Kramer

12.4 IODS Pipe Clad Ltd.

12.5 EEW Group

12.6 BUTTING Group

12.7 Gieminox Tectubi Raccordi S.R.L.

12.8 Cladtek Holdings Pte Ltd.

12.9 Canadoil Group Ltd.

12.10 Guangzhou Pearl River Petroleum Steel Pipe

12.11 Precision Castparts Corp.

12.12 Jiuli Groupamong



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2ev3e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.