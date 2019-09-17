Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market To Reach USD 210.0 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Size – USD 96.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.0%. Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Industry Trends – Growing adoption of cloud based virtual mobile infrastructure in organizations to boost the virtual infrastructure market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased penetration in connected devices, lowering the Hardware and Operating Cost Using VMI, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 96.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 210.0 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market highlights the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) mobile technology that enables mobile applications to run virtual machine which is located on a remote server. The Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market study is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, and end user. The Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market study highlights the market trends, adoption rate, and the revenues generated by the VMI globally. This creates a virtual device that is installed and in the data centre which can be accessed by the client application on mobile endpoints. Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market extends the same Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) which is used to run desktop applications on virtual desktops and mobile devices. In the mobile VMI apps are accessed remotely from mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, phablets and wearables.

The VMI is developed on a customized operating system that is hosted on virtual machines. These VMIs are deployed on the hypervisor on a centralized host. These VMI create multiple user sessions and hosts different guests using different operating system. The VMI permits user activation, authentications in the lifecycle of an infrastructure. The VMI permits multiple user sessions running simultaneously on a single platform. The main objective of VMI is to bring enterprise level technology to the small and medium sized enterprises with lack of financial resources to obtain applications for multiple users. The VMI helps in the reduction of large hardware, software licenses, setup, support, and maintenance for the applications on an actual data centre. The VMI technology involves virtualization that is a utilization of physical infrastructure and networks into optimized resources to bring down the cost of applications. VMI offers the benefits such as scalability, security, flexibility, load balancing, and backup and recovery of the applications and its associated data with lower cost of ownership. VMI improves the server and storage efficiency using role based access control to define operations what users can perform. The VMI performs tasks such as mobile administration, server and application integration, VM sprawl control, discovery, maintenance, and provision and configuration

Further key findings from the report suggest

Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific owing to increasing number of connected devices and smartphones in developing countries such as India and China

Platform segment is accounted to be the leading segment which is valued at USD 67.06 Million in 2019, due to the growing need of organizations to increase productivity of the mobile workforce

North America is the largest region with a share of 34.86% in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market due to the higher adoption of 5G technologies and growing mobile penetration in Canada

Cloud deployment segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 9.8% in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market due to the need for better reliability, flexibility, scalability, and lucrative subscription models

Europe is expected to account for the 28.48% of the global VMI Market due to the expanding network coverage in European countries such as U.K., France, Japan, and Germany

Increased security of mobile application using VMI the latest innovation in the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market.

Some of the key players in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market are Trend Micro, Avast Software, Sierraware, Nubo, Intelligent Waves, Pulse Secure, Raytheon, Prescient Solutions, Fortinet, and Genymobile.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data have segmented the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market on the basis of application, end user and the regional outlook:

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Platform

Services

Type of Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cloud

On-Premise

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Banking

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

