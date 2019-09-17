Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Whole Grain and High Fiber Food -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019

Description

Grains are the excellent source of nutrients and dietary fiber which help in improved weight maintenance, control blood cholesterol, reducing the risk of stroke, heart diseases, and asthma 
With the increase in the health concern worldwide, manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative food products that can aid in maintaining the healthy diet. Eating grains daily will improve the functioning of immune system, preventing from gastrointestinal diseases and other diseases. Half of the grains market is composed of the whole grain market.Rich dietary fibers are gaining attraction in the functional food industry such as many beverages fortified with soluble high rich fibers.

According to U.S. Dietary Guidelines, American population eats more whole grain compared to other countries which eventually provides an opportunity for key players to enhance their market share through frequent launch of innovative products.

This report focuses on Whole Grain and High Fiber Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Whole Grain and High Fiber Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. 

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. 

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Whole Grain and High Fiber Food manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered: 

Allied Bakeries (UK) 
Ardent Mills (USA) 
Back to Nature Foods 
BENEO 
Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (USA) 
Britannia 
Cargill 
Cereal Ingredients 
Creafill Fibers 
Flowers Foods 
Food For Life Baking 
Frank Roberts & Sons 
General Mills 
Grain Millers 
Grupo Bimbo 
Harry-Brot 
Hodgson Mill

Segment by Type 
High Fiber Foods 
Soluble Foods 
Insoluble Foods

Segment by Application 
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets 
Online/E-Commerce 
Independent Retail Outlets 
Others

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 
1 Industry Overview of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food 
1.1 Definition of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food 
1.2 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 High Fiber Foods 
1.2.3 Soluble Foods 
1.2.4 Insoluble Foods 
1.3 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Segment by Applications 
1.3.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets 
1.3.3 Online/E-Commerce 
1.3.4 Independent Retail Outlets 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Overall Market 
1.4.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 North America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 Europe Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 China Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.6 Japan Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.8 India Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food

...

8 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Major Manufacturers Analysis 
8.1 Allied Bakeries (UK) 
8.1.1 Allied Bakeries (UK) Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production Sites and Area Served 
8.1.2 Allied Bakeries (UK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.1.3 Allied Bakeries (UK) Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.2 Ardent Mills (USA) 
8.2.1 Ardent Mills (USA) Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production Sites and Area Served 
8.2.2 Ardent Mills (USA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.2.3 Ardent Mills (USA) Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.3 Back to Nature Foods 
8.3.1 Back to Nature Foods Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production Sites and Area Served 
8.3.2 Back to Nature Foods Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.3.3 Back to Nature Foods Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.4 BENEO 
8.5 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (USA) 
8.6 Britannia 
8.7 Cargill 

Continued...            

wiseguyreports

