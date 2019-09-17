Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Whole Grain and High Fiber Food -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Industry

Description

Grains are the excellent source of nutrients and dietary fiber which help in improved weight maintenance, control blood cholesterol, reducing the risk of stroke, heart diseases, and asthma

With the increase in the health concern worldwide, manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative food products that can aid in maintaining the healthy diet. Eating grains daily will improve the functioning of immune system, preventing from gastrointestinal diseases and other diseases. Half of the grains market is composed of the whole grain market.Rich dietary fibers are gaining attraction in the functional food industry such as many beverages fortified with soluble high rich fibers.

According to U.S. Dietary Guidelines, American population eats more whole grain compared to other countries which eventually provides an opportunity for key players to enhance their market share through frequent launch of innovative products.

This report focuses on Whole Grain and High Fiber Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Whole Grain and High Fiber Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Whole Grain and High Fiber Food manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allied Bakeries (UK)

Ardent Mills (USA)

Back to Nature Foods

BENEO

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (USA)

Britannia

Cargill

Cereal Ingredients

Creafill Fibers

Flowers Foods

Food For Life Baking

Frank Roberts & Sons

General Mills

Grain Millers

Grupo Bimbo

Harry-Brot

Hodgson Mill

Segment by Type

High Fiber Foods

Soluble Foods

Insoluble Foods

Segment by Application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online/E-Commerce

Independent Retail Outlets

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food

1.1 Definition of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food

1.2 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 High Fiber Foods

1.2.3 Soluble Foods

1.2.4 Insoluble Foods

1.3 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Online/E-Commerce

1.3.4 Independent Retail Outlets

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Whole Grain and High Fiber Food

...

8 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Allied Bakeries (UK)

8.1.1 Allied Bakeries (UK) Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Allied Bakeries (UK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Allied Bakeries (UK) Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Ardent Mills (USA)

8.2.1 Ardent Mills (USA) Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Ardent Mills (USA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Ardent Mills (USA) Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Back to Nature Foods

8.3.1 Back to Nature Foods Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Back to Nature Foods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Back to Nature Foods Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 BENEO

8.5 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (USA)

8.6 Britannia

8.7 Cargill

Continued...

