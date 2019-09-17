Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – PVTL, UCFC, SEMG, ALDR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)

The investigation concerns whether Pivotal Software and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Pivotal Software to VMware, Inc. If you are a Pivotal Software shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pivotal-software-inc-merger-stock-vmware .

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC)

The investigation concerns whether United Community and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of United Community to First Defiance Financial Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, United Community shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community common stock. If you are a United Community shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/united-community-financial-corp-ucfc-first-defiance-merger-stock/ .

SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG)

The investigation concerns whether SemGroup and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of SemGroup to Energy Transfer LP for $6.80 in cash and 0.7275 of an Energy Transfer common unit for each share of SemGroup Class A Common Stock. If you are a SemGroup shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/semgroup-corporation-semg-stock-merger-energy-transfer/ .

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR)

The investigation concerns whether Alder and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Alder to H. Lundbeck A/S. Under the terms of the agreement, Lundbeck will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Alder, whereby Alder stockholders will be offered an upfront payment of $18.00 per share in cash, along with one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right that entitles them to an additional $2.00 per share upon approval of eptinezumab by the European Medicines Agency. If you are an Alder shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/alder-biopharmaceuticals-inc-aldr-stock-merger-lundbeck/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

