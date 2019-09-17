The UPS Store Presents The “Tell Your Tale” National Contest For Young Writers

National retailer to publish book of crowdsourced children’s stories in conjunction with 2020 Rose Parade® float

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS Store, Inc. is launching “Tell Your Tale,” a nationwide contest of stories written by young authors, in celebration of childhood literacy. A selection of stories will be published in a special book to be distributed at events surrounding the 2020 Rose Parade presented by Honda on Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, California. The UPS Store, which won the parade’s top award last year for its eye-catching float, is participating once again in the iconic New Year’s Day procession.

The UPS Store, Inc. is seeking submissions of stories written by students ages 5 to 17 years, inspired by a rendering of The UPS Store® float in the 2020 Rose Parade, now through 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 6. Up to five winning submissions will receive a $1,000 prize, plus $10,000 worth of books from Scholastic provided through the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, for their respective school or an organization of their choice that aligns with the Toys for Tots® Literacy Program mission. Winners will be announced to the public mid-December. Stories must be submitted by the parent or legal guardian of the author.

A selection of stories will be compiled into a special anthology book, of which 10,000 copies will be handed out at the Tournament of Roses® Post Parade event and will also be available online. Additionally, a portion of the books distributed will be available in braille to support literacy for children that are visually impaired. According to DoSomething.org , one in four sighted children in America grow up without learning how to read. Those numbers only stand to grow among visually impaired children as the cost of braille books are substantially higher.

“As we continue to support The Toys for Tots Literacy Program, we are proud to launch the ‘Tell Your Tale’ contest as part of our participation in the 2020 Rose Parade,” said Tim Davis, president of The UPS Store, Inc. “The contest and parade mark a unique opportunity for our brand to reach broad audiences with the worthy goal of improving access to books for children in communities across the country.”

The UPS Store’s Rose Parade float, titled “Stories Change Our World,” will serve as the inspiration for the stories. Centered on this year’s parade theme, “The Power of Hope,” the majestic float will showcase an endangered species of tamarin monkeys alongside a pair of toucans, salamanders and even parrots, to represent hope and strong community ties.

“This year’s theme, The Power of Hope, showcases how hope inspires us to achieve great things,” said Laura Farber, 2020 Tournament of Roses® President. “Through its children’s storytelling contest and participation in the parade, The UPS Store reminds us that our communities instill hope in future generations. Teaching and sharing a love for reading inspires our children to believe that with hope, everything is possible.”

The national retailer’s parade appearance is the culmination of the annual Toys for Tots Literacy Program, created by The UPS Store, Inc. and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Through its 5,000 plus retail locations in communities throughout North America, The UPS Store network has raised more than $5.1 million and distributed 41 million books to help children thrive since the Toys for Tots Literacy Program began. Each locally owned and operated The UPS Store location is fundamental to the success of the program and will collect donations through the end of the year.

According to the latest Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report ™ , infrequent readers have an average of 74 books in their homes, below the national average of 103 books. The Toys for Tots Literacy Program continues to help fill a vital need in the United States, as childhood literacy disparities between socioeconomic groups persist. Access to books and frequency of reading, both in and outside the home, is critical to a child’s reading proficiency that is needed for academic success.

Visit theupsstore.com/literacy to submit your child’s story and for complete official rules to learn more about the contest, including eligibility and judging criteria. Open only to individuals who are residents of the 50 U.S. states or DC, 18 years or older, and are the parent or legal guardian of the child who completes the short story. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by The UPS Store, Inc., 6060 Cornerstone Court West San Diego, CA 92121.

