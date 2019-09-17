Automation Technology Expo and Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis 2019 Reveal Curated Programming Reflecting Automation and Robotics’ Growing Impact Across the Supply Chain Spectrum

Top industry suppliers and leaders to converge at the Midwest’s foremost design and manufacturing event to discuss automated solutions and robotics shaping the future of manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automation Technology Expo (ATX) and Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis , the Midwest’s largest advanced design and manufacturing event, today announced its 2019 programming featuring a robust lineup of exhibitors leading the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and robotics within the manufacturing industry, transforming the production process in the Midwest and globally. The two-day event will take place October 23 and 24 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Both leading events run alongside Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis, MinnPack, and PLASTEC Minneapolis . To register for free as press, please visit: minneapolis.im.informa.com/2019/registrations/Media .



“The manufacturing industry leads the nation in the implementation of robotics and automation, shifting the paradigm of production models,” said Steve Everly, brand director, Packaging, Automation, Materials and Processing, Informa Markets. “ATX and Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis is a unique event where innovators spanning all supply chain cycles can come together on one show floor to solve industry-wide challenges and develop the technologies and processes of the future.”

With more than half of America’s industrial robot population concentrated in the Midwest , both ATX and Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis support today’s engineers and executives by connecting them with leading companies and experts across every link in the supply chain through the diverse expo lineup. Featured exhibitors in the robotics and automation space include Isthmus Engineering & Manufacturing , John Henry Foster MN Inc. , Kaysun Corporation , Matsui America Inc. , PalletizUR, Tempo Automation, VJ Technologies , among many more.

In addition to the stellar lineup of exhibiting automation and robotics suppliers, the event features industry-leading education via a number of expertly curated panels and sessions in the Engineering HQ Theater, providing attendees the opportunity to hear from thought leaders on the industry’s most pressing issues and opportunities.

Select automation and robotics sessions include:

The Brave New World of Robotics

Gone are the days of robots in cages run by specially trained programmers. Today's robots are equipped with a wide range of cutting-edge sensors and actual brains. There are even vision guided robots talking with each other and sending analytics data up to the cloud. For users, this means greater functionality that requires fewer operator skills. Some of these robots can maneuver across the plant floor, while others can do a task and shift the product to its next automated stage, often completed by another robot. Add to this a lower price point and smaller footprint, and you have robots that are equipped to deliver far more than they used to. Panelists include representatives from Infinity Robotics, PaR Systems, and Eckhart.

Achieving Manufacturing Excellence with Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is the next technological innovation to reach all aspects of product design and manufacturing. To get ready for the technology on the floor, it's impact, and to stay competitive, organizations have to plan ahead. Planning for AI will need paradigm shifts in organizations. One should think about the long- and short-term impact of AI in boosting profits, revenues, in increasing product and floor safety, efficiency and optimization, and every other aspect of the smart factory. This panel featuring representatives from Design News, Praxair, and DesignAbly will discuss strategies, plans, possible road maps and directions that organizations can take, in preparing well ahead of time, for AI's true impact on the smart factory.

Is Your Resume Better than a Robot's?

As robots become smarter, bigger, and stronger than their human developers, what will the future of robotics look like through the lens of today’s top robot developers? Will the AI being developed become smarter than humans? What are the current limitations of robotics today? —and will they need to be readjusted to current societal expectations? This panel will explore how humans stack up against their robotic counterparts, along with how the balance could be shifting in the near future.

To view the full expo and session schedule, please visit here .

Connect with ATX and Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis: #AdvMfgExpo

- Facebook

- Twitter

- LinkedIn

Media Contacts:

Audrey Uchimoto, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (310) 496-9423

Lauren Lloyd, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (310) 266-4792

Tam Nguyen, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (424) 410-9797

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Markets’ Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.