The Delta Companies Named One of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. by SIA

As healthcare staffing demand ramps up, the firm continues on a steady growth trajectory

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC) , a leading staffing firm for healthcare professionals nationwide, has been named among the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. For this year’s list, The Delta Companies was ranked 28th out of 49 firms. TDC also made SIA’s list in 2017, 2016, and 2015.



Two divisions of TDC were also recognized in their respective industries. Delta Locum Tenens (DLT) was ranked the 10th largest locum tenens staffing firm. Delta Healthcare Providers (DHPT) was ranked no. 17 in allied healthcare.

In a report released on September 5, 2019, SIA said that the 49 firms on their list generated at least $50 million in healthcare temporary staffing revenue and that collectively generated $12.7 billion in 2018. SIA said its market estimate for U.S. healthcare temporary staffing in 2018 is $16.9 billion.

According to labor projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, four of the 10 fastest-growing occupations projected through 2028 are occupational therapy assistants (33.1% growth), physician assistants (31.1% growth), nurse practitioners (28.2% growth), and speech language pathologists (27.3% growth). The demand for these and other healthcare professionals is reflected in the number of successful provider placements and revenue generated by TDC, and has contributed to the firm’s growth.

“TDC is proud to be one of the largest healthcare staffing firms, and we will continue to do everything possible to meet the needs of our candidates and clients,” said Tommy Fulmer, vice president of accounting for TDC. “We couldn’t achieve this continued growth without our employees, and we are grateful for their committed expertise.”

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES

The Delta Companies is the leading physician and healthcare staffing firm in the United States offering permanent and temporary staffing solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, allied, and therapy healthcare professionals. Visit Delta Physician Placement for more about permanent staffing services; Delta Healthcare Providers for more about travel therapy healthcare staffing services, and Delta Locum Tenens for more about locum tenens staffing services.

