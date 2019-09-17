Ask Kodiak and Friends to Host Insurtech Boston on October 29

“Not-your-typical-insurtech event” has become an important ingredient in an evolving insurance ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Kodiak , developer of a commercial insurance appetite search engine, is getting the band back together for another installment of Insurtech Boston on October 29 at 6 p.m. at District Hall in Boston’s Seaport District.

“When we started our business, we were tremendously lucky to have an amazing group of local entrepreneurs and experts to bounce ideas off of,” said Michael Albert, co-founder of Ask Kodiak. “We’re not trying to build the world’s largest Insurtech event, our goal is simply to connect people to one another and help other startups get that same leg up that we had.”

Insurtech Boston meets a few times a year and works hard to create genuine opportunities for dialogue and engagement between the startup, insurer, distribution channel, and funding audiences within the insurance industry. Open to all who are interested in shaping the future of insurance, Insurtech Boston always kick-offs with plenty of time for a few drinks with industry friends, before letting Startup Stories take over the stage.

Startups scheduled to speak at this upcoming event include:

AP Intego , the digital insurance platform that provides a personalized, on-demand experience;

the digital insurance platform that provides a personalized, on-demand experience; Openly , empowering insurance agents to offer consumers premium, innovative coverage without all the complications and hassles;

, empowering insurance agents to offer consumers premium, innovative coverage without all the complications and hassles; Tarmika , a commercial insurance rating platform is designed to enhance the experience for insurance agencies and customers; and

, a commercial insurance rating platform is designed to enhance the experience for insurance agencies and customers; and Wunderite , an insurance platform for brokers which digitizes insurance submissions and makes it easy to manage new business and renewals online.

“No pitch contests. No vendor booths. Start-ups get the stage, stand in front of their own logo, and tell their personal story in their own words,” said Allan Egbert, co-founder of Ask Kodiak. “And, while we focus on giving local Boston insurance folks a reason to get together, we look for interesting voices from other places in the world as well.”

In addition to Ask Kodiak, other sponsors of this event include Duck Creek Technologies , Tower IQ , Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company , The N&D Group , and Centric Consulting . To register: www.insurtechboston.com .

About Ask Kodiak

Ask Kodiak’s cloud-based, software platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers markets commercial and specialty products to independent agents and brokers complete with real-time appetite, eligibility, and product highlights critical to rating, quoting and underwriting decisions. P&C insurers can quickly and easily add or update product information and adjust appetite on-demand to optimize inbound application flow in real-time. Extensive analytics help insurers measure product marketing efforts, and better identify new, high-performing agency partners. By providing insight into independent agent coverage needs, Ask Kodiak informs proactive insurer decisions based on real-time visibility into search trends, product market opportunities, and product performance. For more details, please visit www.askkodiak.com .

Allan Egbert Allan Egbert, co-founder of Ask Kodiak Michael Albert Michael Albert, co-founder of Ask Kodiak



