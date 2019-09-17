Canbiola Appoints Ex-Home Depot Executive Joseph Hunsberger to its Board of Directors 

/EIN News/ --



Johnny J. Mack Named President and Chief Operating Officer

HICKSVILLE, NY, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB ) (“Canbiola” or the “Company”), a developer, manufacturer and seller of a variety of hemp-derived THC-Free Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate products such as oils, drops/tinctures, creams, moisturizers, chews, and capsules, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Hunsberger to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Joseph Hunsberger’s 45+ year professional career is highlighted by his experience as Director of Services, Divisional Manager (Northeast region), Manager of Regional Markets at Home Depot from 1992 to 2009. During his tenure at Home Depot, Mr. Hunsberger created the business plan for and implemented operation and managed the Installation and Home Service Division (“IHSD”), scaling it from $0 to $3.5 billion in sales. Under his leadership, IHSD’s store count grew from 143 to 2,640 units and 3,500+ professional and operational staff employees and contractors. Since 2009, Mr. Hunsberger has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Hunsberger Design and Construction. Prior to 1992, Mr. Hunsberger held varying positions at Eurotech Industries, General Building Products, and L & A American Woodcraft.

Additionally, the Company has removed the “interim” tag from Johnny J. Mack Ph.D. and named him its President and Chief Operating Officer.

Canbiola Chief Executive Officer Marco Alfonsi commented, “We are honored to have Joe join our team as a member of our Board of Directors. His operational experience, particularly in business development and sales and marketing is invaluable and we look forward to his advice and guidance.”

Mr. Joe Hunsberger stated, “I am proud to officially join the Board of Directors of Canbiola. From afar, I have witnessed the excitement and acceptance of CBD products in general. Given the traction of more than 400% growth to greater than $1.1 million revenue in the first half of 2019, I believe Canbiola is on the cusp of creating significant value for its shareholders.”

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB ) is a vertically integrated conglomerate specializing in the manufacturing, formulation, and sale of THC-Free Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate products such as oils, drops/tinctures, gels, creams, moisturizers, chews, and capsules. All Canbiola products are organic and Non-GMO, free of impurities and contaminants, and formulated with the finest ingredients to the highest manufacturing standards. All products are certified for purity and accuracy by third-party laboratory verification.

Canbiola pursues an aggressive growth strategy through the continual development of proprietary products and the expansion of its offerings via strategic acquisitions in the healthcare and CBD industries.

Canbiola has created several innovative CBD product lines, marketed through targeted channels including:

The Canbiola clinical line, which is marketed and promoted through healthcare practitioners in the medical setting.

The Pure Leaf Oil (consumer brand) and Seven Chakras (spa brand) lines are sold through both online and brick & mortar retail outlets.

Canbiola’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lacey, WA is operated by Pure Health Products LLC (PHP), a wholly-owned subsidiary that produces all of the Company’s CBD Isolate products, in addition to providing private label and white label solutions for companies looking to add high-quality CBD items to their offerings. Canbiola is passionate about improving people’s lives and we take pride in providing pure CBD products infused with organic and natural ingredients. We want customers to know that they are buying lab-tested, high-quality natural products at a great price.

Canbiola’s Radical Tactical LLC subsidiary produces CBD products in other forms including vapes and gums.

Duramed Inc. and DuramedNJ LLC, wholly owned subsidiaries of Canbiola, further the mission of providing innovative products designed to improve people’s lives, aiming to reduce their use of opioid substances through the utilization of durable medical devices. This product line includes an FDA-approved wearable low-intensity ultrasound SAM (Sustained Acoustic Medicine) device delivering multi-hour treatment intended to accelerate healing, improve function for musculoskeletal injuries (muscle, tendon, ligament) and reduce chronic pain (without opioid pain medication).

With the creation of its newest wholly owned subsidiary, NY Hemp Depot LLC, Canbiola has attained complete vertical integration, allowing it to fully control the supply chain from seed to sale, develop customized products and maximize profit margins. Through the utilization of its newly acquired NY State Hemp Cultivation License, the Company contracts with farmers throughout the state of NY to cultivate specific strains of hemp, which is then processed into CBD Isolate products to Canbiola’s exacting manufacturing standards and specifications at the Company’s laboratory and production facility.

For more information about Canbiola, Inc., please visit: Canbiola.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

Investors and Media:

IR@canbiola.com

(516) 595-9544



