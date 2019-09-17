INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Presidio, Inc. – PSDO

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) (“Presidio”) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

On August 14, 2019, Presidio announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds advised by BC Partners. According to the announcement, Presidio’s stockholders are expected to receive $16.00 per share in cash for their Presidio shares. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Presidio will become a privately held company, and its shares will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ stock market.

The investigation seeks to determine: (i) whether $16.00 per share represents adequate consideration for Presidio’s shares; (ii) whether Presidio’s executive officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction; and (iii) whether Presidio’s shareholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Presidio stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/presidio-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents stockholders in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com





