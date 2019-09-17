Lundberg Family Farms® Expands Snack Line with NEW Bold Bites Chips®

/EIN News/ -- Richvale, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lundberg Family Farms, a national leader in organic rice, rice products and US-grown quinoa, is introducing a new snacking solution, Bold Bites Chips®, to join their portfolio of healthful and innovative snack products. These flavorful, crunchy bites are now available in supermarkets.

With Bold Bites Chips, foodies everywhere can indulge in familiar, comforting flavors, in one impactful bite. Simple, functional and offered in a fun variety of flavors, each bag is crafted with a wholesome blend of organic rice, corn and black chia. They’re also USDA Organic, Non-GMO verified, gluten-free and vegan, except for the Cheese Pizza flavor, which features Kosher certified dairy.

Bold Bites Chips are available in six exciting varieties at an MSRP of $2.99:

Sea Salt

Cheese Pizza

Street Taco

Korean Style BBQ

Mango Chile

Samosa

For more information about Lundberg Family Farms and other products, visit www.lundberg.com.

About Lundberg Family Farms

Since 1937, the Lundberg Family has been farming rice and producing rice products at their farms in the Sacramento Valley. Now led by its third generation, Lundberg Family Farms uses organic and eco-positive farming practices to produce wholesome rice and quinoa products while protecting and improving the environment for future generations. For more information, visit Lundberg.com and follow us on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram.

Attachment

Clare Nordstrom Lundberg Family Farms 2128058075 claren@accesstheagency.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.