Celebree School Marks Move Into New Jersey With Signing of New Franchise Agreement

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 26 company-owned locations in Maryland and Delaware, today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Georgina Kiem. Kiem will own and operate the first Celebree School in the state of New Jersey. The school’s specific location will be announced in the coming months and is expected to open in late 2020 or early 2021.



A resident of Park Ridge, NJ and mother of two, Kiem was attracted to the Celebree School franchise because of its holistic approach to early childcare education.

“I want to offer families the type of school I couldn’t find for my own children when they were preschool age,” said Kiem. “Celebree nurtures children and knows that education extends far beyond curriculum. The model helps kids become well-rounded and the caring, inviting environment of its schools felt right to us from the beginning.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child,” but the “whole family.”

“Expanding Celebree School into New Jersey is a milestone for our company and we are excited to have Georgina pave the way for additional childcare options for families in the state,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree.

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Chris Kelleher, VP, Franchise Development and Operations, at ckelleher@celebree.com or 443-991-4791.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

