Over $850,000 in Scholarships and Grants Awarded to Future Leaders of the Restaurant Industry

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Celebrates 2019 Scholarship Recipients, Including New Named Scholarships for Industry Icons

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) has awarded over $850,000 in scholarships and individual grants to students and educators pursuing post-secondary education and teacher training.

This year, half of NRAEF scholarship recipients pursuing undergraduate degrees are first-generation college students, half identify as minority students and two-thirds are women. Ninety-five percent of scholarship recipients have already begun working in the restaurant industry.

“I never thought that I [could] come from the violent neighborhoods of Southside Chicago and be able to make something more of myself,” said Marcus Tyus, recipient of the Chicago Foodservice Marketing Club Scholarship. “Now, being able to receive a scholarship from [the NRAEF] has allowed me to follow my dream to work in the industry and become a general manager or maybe even an owner. This scholarship has allowed me to open doors to dream big again.”

The NRAEF also announced two new special scholarships for 2019: The Ted Allen Honorary Scholarship to celebrate host of Chopped and ProStart ambassador, Ted Allen, and the Julie Flik Memorial Scholarship to honor the life and legacy of Julie Flik, NRAEF Board Emeriti and hospitality leader.

“For young people passionate about food and hospitality, we know the restaurant and foodservice industry is one of the best to build successful careers,” said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. “Thanks to the top foodservice brands and suppliers in the country supporting our scholarships, we are able to offer more financial support every year, and look forward to continuing to change lives by granting access to higher education.”

The restaurant industry was recently named the most well-regarded industry by the American public, according to the annual Gallup poll ranking U.S. business industry sectors.

For over 30 years, the Foundation has provided scholarships to undergraduate students pursuing degrees related to restaurants, foodservice and hospitality. The NRAEF is a member of the National Scholarship Providers Association (NSPA), the leading thought leader and best practices source for scholarship program management.

Visit ChooseRestaurants.org to learn how to get involved with the NRAEF and its work to build pathways to meaningful jobs and careers in restaurants and foodservice.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide opportunity youth and previously incarcerated individuals with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

Jasmine Jones National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation 202-315-4101 jajones@nraef.org



