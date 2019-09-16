Paper Dyes Market To Reach USD 1.18 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Paper Dyes Market Size – USD 926.3 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.0%, Paper Dyes industry Trends – The advent of environmentally friendly paper dyes.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand for papers in packaging industries owing to the rise in demand from consumers and growth in population is propelling the market growth.

The global paper dyes market is forecast to reach USD 1.18 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Paper Dyes are specialty chemicals that are used in the paper manufacturing industry for various purposes because it displays magnificent properties like good affinity, bleed fastness, light fastness, right shade, reasonable pricing, stability to temperature and many others.

The market is influenced by the rising demand for decorative purposes, the evolution of environmentally friendly paper dyes required by packaging industries, and development of printing industries, which require a large amount of paper dyes. The increase in digitalization and the volatile market price of raw material is affecting the market of the packaging industry.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of paper dyes pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the paper dyes market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of paper dyes.

Demographically the Asia Pacific region is the major consumer of paper since the packaging industry in this region is growing and the packaging industry needs dyed paper. Therefore the Asia Pacific region is experiencing a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Direct Dyes held a market share of 36.7% in the year 2018. Direct Dyes have better light fastness, ease of application, minimum dye cycle, resistance against fading in light, cheaper compared to other dyes and is reactive to dyed shades. This dye can be used in the same bath with acid dyes.

Advanced high speed machines are driving the trend of depletion in the use of traditional basic dyes and increasingly giving way to specialty modified Basic and Direct Dyes.

Liquid form dyes are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. This form of dye is homogeneous in nature and are clean and dustless compared to that of powder dyes. The liquid paper dye dissolves faster compared to powder variants. This dye is preferred since it is non-toxic and eco-friendly.

Packaging and Board Industry held the largest market share of 27.3% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of paper dyes owing to the ever-growing packaging industry. China became a leader in world plastic production because of its low-cost labor compared with other countries, and they use dyed papers for packaging.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the paper dye market. There are limited regulations related to the manufacturing of paper dyes in the Asia Pacific region which is propelling the market.

Key participants Archroma, Celanese, Sumitomo, Merck KGaA, Thermax, Vipul Organics, DyStar, BASF, Ashok Alco-chem, Jubilant Life Sciences, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global market on the basis of form, product type, applications, and region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Powder Form

Liquid Form

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Sulfur Dyes

Direct Dyes

Acid Dyes

Basic Dyes

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Packaging and Board

Coated Paper

Tissues

Writing and Printing

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

