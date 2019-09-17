Research Deliver Insight into Smart Parking Platform Market 2019-2024

Wise.Guy.

Inspection robots are an emerging tool for the effective inspection of the dangerous and difficult to access locations. The robots are well equipped with cameras and other advanced features to inspect the tight spaces. Inspection robots have proved to be very beneficial. The robots are widely being used to assist the human inspectors all the time to operate in the harsh and extreme conditions.

Inspection robots are a type of professional service robots having all the suitable sensors and visual systems for accurate and reliable inspection of the critical infrastructures. Various industries like petrochemicals, oils, and gases, and utility are rapidly adopting the inspection robots for enhanced outcomes. The global inspection robot market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Prominent Industry Players

The demanding market for inspection robots is attracting more competitive players to the market. The key market players of inspection robots are GE Inspection Robotics, Universal Robots, AETOS, Inuktun Services, Honeybee Robotics, AZoRobotics, Genesis Systems Group, and Superdroid Robots Inc. Other important players include Cross Robotics, Leo Robotics, RNA Automation, FMC Technologies, Hydrovision, ECA Group, Warren Industrial Solutions, JH Robotics, and Lakeview Vision and Robotics.

Market Opportunities

The growing concern over the availability of skilled labors is one of the major market drivers of inspection robots. The rising cost of hiring, training as well as retaining the skilled employees is further propelling the market growth. The reduced labor costs and enhanced operational efficiency with the adoption of the inspection robots are increasing its demand. The growth of automation across different industries to enhance the quality standards and the high returns on investments are some other reasons that contribute to the growth of the inspection robot market. The high installation cost is, however, a potential factor that hampers the growth of the market.

Market Fragmentation

The global market of inspection robots is segmented on product, application, and region.

Based on the product, the inspection robots market is divided into a remotely operated vehicle, unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles, and unmanned ground vehicles. The remotely operated vehicle is the leading segment in the global market. The increase in the use of robots in the surveillance operations accounts for the larger share of the segment.

Depending on the application, the global market is segmented into petrochemicals, oil and gas, and food and beverage. The oil and gas segment dominates the global market. The challenging environment of the exploration sites accounts for the leading position of the segment.

Based on the region, the global inspection robot market includes the South America region, North America region, Europe region, the Middle East and Africa region, and the Asia and Pacific region.

Top Industry Trends

Miniaturization, reduction in power requirement, and longer service life of the inspection robots is the recent trend of the industry. The evolution of pipe inspection robots is the latest trend in the industry. The adoption of the inspection robots can ensure the safe competition of the dangerous and tedious tasks without human efforts.

