Smart Glasses Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Smart Glasses Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Glasses Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Smart glasses are among the smart wearables that consumers procure and use. Smart wearables are devices that are worn on the body either as an accessory or as a part of the material used in clothing. These smart wearables can connect to the internet and provide the user with data about their surroundings. Smart glasses display real-time information directly onto the user’s field of vision by using AR techniques. These smart glasses can perform more complex tasks, such as run applications and support internet connectivity.

During 2017, the Android OS segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the easy availability of the open source platform and the increased popularity of Android OS will contribute to the growth of the market in this segment during the next few years.

According to this smart glasses market research, the enterprise segment was the major end-user to the market during 2017. Owing to the wide utilization of smart glasses and the focus of vendors to introduce products designed for rugged use in industries, the segment will continue to be the major end-user to this market throughout the forecast period.

This report focuses on Smart Glasses volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Glasses market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Smart Glasses in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Smart Glasses manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Google Glass

Microsoft

SONY

Apple

Samsung

Newmine

Baidu Glassess

Recon

Lenovo

ITheater

Gonbes

USAMS

TESO

Shenzhen good technology

Osterhout Design Group

AOS Shanghai Electronics

Vuzix Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Android

iOS

Windows

Other

Segment by Application

Industrial/Health/Fitness Purposes

Ordinary Consumer

Conclusion

The Global demand for Smart Glasses Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Smart Glasses market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

