CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NFLX, KPTI, GTT and EVH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NFLX)

Class Period: April 17, 2019 - July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/netflix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Netflix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Netflix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS: KPTI)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. who: (1) purchased shares of Karyopharm’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive; (2) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/karyopharm-therapeutics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, the Company continued to tout the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured investors that it was “well tolerated” by patients. Karyopharm also claimed that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 - July 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/gtt-communications-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: GTT Communications, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the GTT Communications, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH)

Class Period: March 3, 2017 - May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/evolent-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Evolent Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evolent's partnership model was not aligned with its partners, as it was designed to parasitically increase its own revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its partners such as Passport Health Plan ("Passport"); (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees, and money to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) for several months, Passport was conducting a bidding process to sell itself to a financial buyer to prevent liquidation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Evolent Health, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.