TopLine Wins Best Credit Union in ‘Best of Business’ People’s Choice Awards for Third Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union has been named “Best Credit Union” (tie) in Twin Cities Business Magazine’s annual “ Best of Business ” contest for the third year in a row. The magazine’s yearly survey asks their readership, "Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” and published results in its September issue and online.



In naming TopLine as Best Credit Union in Minnesota, the magazine pointed to several qualities that make TopLine stand out, at the top of the list include the credit union’s dedicated employees who are committed to building life-long relationships to help members with their financial journey, and the non-profit foundation that was established in 2015 to make a positive impact locally and globally through community outreach activities, free financial education and counseling sessions, annual scholarship program and contributions to charitable organizations.

“We are extremely grateful and honored to be recognized as the best credit union by the readers of Twin Cities Business for the third year in a row,” says Tom Smith, President and CEO at TopLine Federal Credit Union. “Our TopLine family of employees is committed to building a legacy of helping individuals with their financial needs and dreams – and all of us are extremely appreciative to be recognized for our efforts. We couldn’t have received such a gracious acknowledgment without our devoted and passionate team who focus on building relationships to help our members and communities succeed, and definitely not without our community and member champions.”

Twin Cities Business is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online news stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events. Along with their readers, they get to know the personalities of our region’s most influential leaders, exploring the “how” behind their success, strategies, and solutions. They discuss today’s most pressing issues, examine trends and outlooks, and provide the context, perspective, and information leaders have come to depend upon.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $470 million and serves over 44,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion .

