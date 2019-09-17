The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JE, PS, TXT and VRAY

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 to August 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Just Energy Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the JE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/just-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PS)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 to July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the filed complaint, the Company failed to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, the Company knew at the time of the March 2019 secondary public offering ("SPO") that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company’s sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

Get additional information about the PS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pluralsight-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to October 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

During the class period, Textron Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) end market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors; (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, the Company provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron’s earnings; and (3) as a result, Textron’s positive statements about Arctic Cat’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the TXT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/textron-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 to August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

The complaint alleges Viewray, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the VRAY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/viewray-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.