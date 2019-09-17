Former CFTC Chairman Joins Chamber of Digital Commerce Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s first and largest trade organization for the blockchain and digital asset community, today announced that the Honorable J. Christopher Giancarlo joined its Board of Advisors .



Giancarlo, is a renowned blockchain technology advocate and key contributor to the global discourse on cryptocurrencies and digital assets. During his tenure as chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the agency published primers on virtual currencies and smart contracts, and the first bitcoin futures contracts were offered. The CFTC also launched LabCFTC to provide better tools and resources to the agency. Perhaps most important for the industry, Giancarlo called for a “Do No Harm” regulatory approach towards blockchain technology.

“Chris Giancarlo brings substantial knowledge and a shared commitment towards blockchain innovation to our Board of Advisors,” said Perianne Boring, founder & president, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “His regulatory, legal, and financial markets expertise, coupled with his insightful approach toward encouraging advancements in technology, will be invaluable to the Chamber and our members as we continue to grow the blockchain ecosystem.”

“The Chamber is at the epicenter of this emerging field of technology that can only be described as a movement,” said Giancarlo. “I’m looking forward to joining this group of Advisory Board leaders, from many fields and areas of expertise, whom are already working to promote the adoption of this transformative technology. It is my hope that together we can streamline and modernize the regulatory environment and encourage further blockchain innovation.”

Chris Giancarlo is an American attorney and former business executive who served as 13th Chairman of the United States CFTC. Giancarlo was first nominated as a CFTC Commissioner by President Barack Obama and unanimously confirmed in June 2014. He was subsequently nominated as CFTC Chairman by President Donald Trump and again unanimously confirmed in August 2017. He departed the CFTC in July 2019 following the expiration of his five-year term. Before entering public service, Giancarlo served as the executive vice president of financial services firm GFI Group Inc. and as executive vice president and U.S. legal counsel of Fenics Software. He has also held partner roles at the law firms of Brown Raysman Millstein Felder & Steiner and Giancarlo & Gleiberman, and was an associate at Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle.

