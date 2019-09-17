Maru/Matchbox Launches Influencer Social Listening Tool on Proprietary Technology Platform, Maru/HUB

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), technology-driven global insights partner, is pleased to announce the addition of the influencer social listening tool, Maru/Lissted, to their proprietary technology platform, Maru/HUB. Maru/Lissted helps discover the true influencers in communities - people and organizations whose influence reaches into the real world, not simply the ones who create the most noise online about a topic.



“Social conversations are full of noise, and identifying the right people is crucial to companies needing to ensure their marketing activities are effective. Many brands overlook the impact that influencers have on social media conversations and buying behavior. In fact, a significant number of consumers consistently purchase products and services as a direct result of an influencer’s post,” said Maru/Matchbox Chief Innovation & Solutions Officer, Todd Trautz. “Maru/Lissted utilizes AI to identify the influencers that direct the social conversation within a topical community. Their influence can change the conversation about a brand for better or for worse; their thoughts or posts carry with it the potential for virality beyond the topical community,” Trautz added.

The tool analyzes how members of topical communities relevant to individual brands react to content, tweets and even websites. This can help companies amplify their content through better content planning, community engagement, influencer relations, search engine optimization and reputation management. “The launch of our Maru/Lissted solution is a key step in how we can help clients spark better connections with their customers, all while using our innovative proprietary technology, Maru/HUB,” said Maru Group CEO Ged Parton.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

About Maru/HUB

Our research capabilities are deeply rooted in our proprietary Maru/HUB platform, which powers our research worldwide. Maru/HUB allows multiple data streams to be integrated into a single ecosystem, facilitating the real-time analysis of behavioral, transactional and attitudinal information to deliver insights at speed.

The modular architecture allows our teams to constantly innovate, expanding our toolkit without impacting performance and enabling us to quickly respond to the changing needs of the market. Maru/HUB is designed to allow users to intuitively and rapidly access the information they need while keeping security and compliance in mind. Maru/HUB is fully scalable, processing 10s of millions of surveys per year.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com



