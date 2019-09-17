Research Deliver Insight into Serbia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth 2019-2023

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com “Serbia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serbia prepares for 2020 5G auctions

Serbia’s integration with the European Union (EU), formalised by the Stabilisation and Association Agreement in 2008, has encouraged the government and regulator to adopted measures aimed at promoting telecoms reform. The Agreement oversees closer integration with the EU and covers commitments to political, economic, trade, or human rights reform. In addition, as part of the EU pre-accession process, Serbia has received financial aid to build public institutions and improve cross-border co-operation. Serbia has been an official EU candidate country since January 2014.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3408890-serbia-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

EU reforms have been fundamental to Serbia’s telecom sector. The EU’s regulatory framework for communications (the NRF), adopted in mid-2010, promotes competition as the most efficient way to offer communications products and services while ensuring universal access.

Considerable network investment has been undertaken by incumbent and alternative operators in recent years, despite economic difficulties. This has helped to stimulate internet usage, which has also been bolstered by improved affordability as prices are reduced through competition.

Serbia’s high mobile penetration, the result of multiple SIM card use, has seen lower revenue in recent years, placing further pressure on operators to develop business models which encourage consumer use of mobile data services as also the continued substitution of fixed-line for mobile voice calls.

Key developments:

MTS trials 5G services with Ericsson, Telenor with Huawei;

SBB delivers gigabit services to a fifth city;

Serbia signs deal to end regional roaming by mid-2021;

Telenor Serbia upgrades mobile network with carrier aggregation technology;

Report update includes the regulators annual reports, market data report to December 2018, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3408890-serbia-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Companies mentioned in this report:

Mobilna Telefonija Srbija (MTS), Telekom Serbia, VIP Mobile, Telenor Serbia, Serbia Broadband (SBB), I.KOM, Knight Development Support, Invest-Inženjering, Beogrid, JET TV, Kopernikus Technology, BeotelNet, Sat Trakt, Telemark and Radijus vektor.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Continued…...



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.