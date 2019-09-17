Land-Based Salmon Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
A New Market Study, titled “Land-Based Salmon Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Land-Based Salmon Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Land-Based Salmon Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Around the world, land-based aquaculture facilities are increasingly being considered as a more sustainable alternative to open-water fish farms. Land-Based salmon is also more and more popular in the market. The report is based on land-based salmon cultivation data, applications refer to processed salmon products.
This report studies the global market size of Land-Based Salmon in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Land-Based Salmon in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Land-Based Salmon market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Land-Based Salmon market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Aquabanq, Inc
Danish Salmon
Kuterra Limited
Atlantic Sapphire
Nordic Aquafarms
Fish Farm LLC
Andfjord Salmon
Pure Salmon
Samherji
Swiss Lachs
Sustainable Blue
Aquabounty
West Creek Aquaculture
FRD Japan, Co
Cape Nordic Corporation
Jurassic Salmon
Superior Fresh
Whole Oceans
Matorka
Shandong Ocean Oriental Sci-Tech
Land-Based Salmon market size by Type
Atlantic Salmon
Chinook (Spring/King) Salmon
Coho (Silver) Salmon
Others
Land-Based Salmon market size by Applications
Fresh Salmon
Frozen Salmon
Smoked Salmon
Canned Salmon
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
