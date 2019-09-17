Land-Based Salmon Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Land-Based Salmon Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Land-Based Salmon Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Land-Based Salmon Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Land-Based Salmon Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Around the world, land-based aquaculture facilities are increasingly being considered as a more sustainable alternative to open-water fish farms. Land-Based salmon is also more and more popular in the market. The report is based on land-based salmon cultivation data, applications refer to processed salmon products.

This report studies the global market size of Land-Based Salmon in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Land-Based Salmon in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Land-Based Salmon market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Land-Based Salmon market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Aquabanq, Inc

Danish Salmon

Kuterra Limited

Atlantic Sapphire

Nordic Aquafarms

Fish Farm LLC

Andfjord Salmon

Pure Salmon

Samherji

Swiss Lachs

Sustainable Blue

Aquabounty

West Creek Aquaculture

FRD Japan, Co

Cape Nordic Corporation

Jurassic Salmon

Superior Fresh

Whole Oceans

Matorka

Shandong Ocean Oriental Sci-Tech

Land-Based Salmon market size by Type

Atlantic Salmon

Chinook (Spring/King) Salmon

Coho (Silver) Salmon

Others

Land-Based Salmon market size by Applications

Fresh Salmon

Frozen Salmon

Smoked Salmon

Canned Salmon

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Land-Based Salmon Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Land-Based Salmon Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Atlantic Salmon

1.4.3 Chinook (Spring/King) Salmon

1.4.4 Coho (Silver) Salmon

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Land-Based Salmon Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fresh Salmon

1.5.3 Frozen Salmon

1.5.4 Smoked Salmon

1.5.5 Canned Salmon

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Land-Based Salmon Market Size

2.1.1 Global Land-Based Salmon Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Land-Based Salmon Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Land-Based Salmon Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Land-Based Salmon Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Land-Based Salmon Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aquabanq, Inc

11.1.1 Aquabanq, Inc Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Aquabanq, Inc Land-Based Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Aquabanq, Inc Land-Based Salmon Products Offered

11.1.5 Aquabanq, Inc Recent Development

11.2 Danish Salmon

11.2.1 Danish Salmon Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Danish Salmon Land-Based Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Danish Salmon Land-Based Salmon Products Offered

11.2.5 Danish Salmon Recent Development

11.3 Kuterra Limited

11.3.1 Kuterra Limited Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Kuterra Limited Land-Based Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Kuterra Limited Land-Based Salmon Products Offered

11.3.5 Kuterra Limited Recent Development

11.4 Atlantic Sapphire

11.4.1 Atlantic Sapphire Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Atlantic Sapphire Land-Based Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Atlantic Sapphire Land-Based Salmon Products Offered

11.4.5 Atlantic Sapphire Recent Development

11.5 Nordic Aquafarms

11.5.1 Nordic Aquafarms Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Nordic Aquafarms Land-Based Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Nordic Aquafarms Land-Based Salmon Products Offered

11.5.5 Nordic Aquafarms Recent Development

11.6 Fish Farm LLC

11.6.1 Fish Farm LLC Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Fish Farm LLC Land-Based Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Fish Farm LLC Land-Based Salmon Products Offered

11.6.5 Fish Farm LLC Recent Development

11.7 Andfjord Salmon

11.7.1 Andfjord Salmon Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Andfjord Salmon Land-Based Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Andfjord Salmon Land-Based Salmon Products Offered

11.7.5 Andfjord Salmon Recent Development

11.8 Pure Salmon

11.8.1 Pure Salmon Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Pure Salmon Land-Based Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Pure Salmon Land-Based Salmon Products Offered

11.8.5 Pure Salmon Recent Development

11.9 Samherji

11.9.1 Samherji Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Samherji Land-Based Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Samherji Land-Based Salmon Products Offered

11.9.5 Samherji Recent Development

11.10 Swiss Lachs

11.10.1 Swiss Lachs Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Swiss Lachs Land-Based Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Swiss Lachs Land-Based Salmon Products Offered

11.10.5 Swiss Lachs Recent Development

11.11 Sustainable Blue

11.12 Aquabounty

11.13 West Creek Aquaculture

11.14 FRD Japan, Co

11.15 Cape Nordic Corporation

11.16 Jurassic Salmon

11.17 Superior Fresh

11.18 Whole Oceans

11.19 Matorka

11.20 Shandong Ocean Oriental Sci-Tech

Continued....

