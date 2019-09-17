Five Tips to Decarbonize and Reduce a Home’s Energy Use For National Energy Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To kick-off National Energy Awareness Month this October, the International Window Film Association ( IWFA ) offers five top tips to save homeowners money and to help decarbonize the environment by reducing building emissions.



“An energy efficient building keeps more money in consumer pockets and cuts the carbon released into the environment,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. Smith noted that in California and Florida for example, window film is rated as the most cost-effective energy efficient retrofit installation.

“Windows offer a wonderful view of seasonal changes and deliver natural daylighting, but they also pose a real challenge for commercial and home energy performance, averaging 30 percent of a building’s energy loss,” he added.

The IWFA’s five top tips to reduce energy used in a home include:

Installing programmable thermostats to control the temperatures timed to prevent wasting heat or cooling when no one is in

Conducting routine maintenance on heating or cooling systems and installing new air filters, burner tune-ups and annual inspections so heating and cooling units run more efficiently

Caulking air leaks around windows, doors, skylights, vents, switches and outlets

Applying for free energy audits and rebates offered by many utility companies eager to reduce peak energy demand

Have window film installed to save money on energy costs, balance heating and cooling demands and almost all harmful UV rays which can damage furnishings and the skin. Visit the IWFA’s business locator ( iwfa.com/business-locator )to find a qualified dealer and installer.

Window films are rated and certified for their energy performance by the National Fenestration Rating Council, which also created window certification for consumers. Window films applied in colder climates may provide increased heat retention in the winter months, while in all climates the sun’s energy that hits glass windows may be rejected by up to 84 percent.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association ( IWFA ) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube .

