Pico Appoints Former ITG CEO, Francis J. Troise, to its Board of Directors

Role to support Pico as it accelerates and leads the next phase of transformation in capital markets technology services sector

/EIN News/ -- New York, London, Dublin, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community globally, today announced the appointment of Francis J. Troise to its Board of Directors supporting the firm’s growth and innovation trajectory.

“I am delighted to welcome Frank to Pico and look forward to working alongside him as we pursue our goal to lead market share of the $50 billion financial technology services market,” said Jarrod Yuster, Founder and CEO of Pico. “Frank is an accomplished senior executive with a successful record in leading strategic, operational and technology transformations in global financial services. He brings tremendous industry insight, expertise and relationships, having held numerous senior leadership positions in electronic trading and financial technology for global businesses. He will be immensely helpful in advising our executive team on the continued global expansion of our business and further client penetration across investment banks, institutional asset managers and hedge funds.”

Frank most recently served as the President and CEO of Investment Technology Group (previously NYSE:ITG), a global financial technology innovator and brokerage solutions provider offering trading, analytics and workflow technology to institutional asset managers, hedge funds, investment banks and broker/dealers in more than 40 global markets, including the Middle East, Latin America and China. He has a stellar reputation for building high-integrity, high-performance teams and cultures. Frank led the vision and strategy that ultimately culminated in the successful acquisition of ITG by Virtu Financial earlier this year.

Prior to joining ITG, Troise was Managing Director and Global Head of J.P. Morgan’s Cross-Asset Execution Services. During his tenure at J.P. Morgan, Troise crafted and implemented the strategy and built the global sales, trading and product management teams responsible for overhauling the global electronic equities and electronic F&O execution businesses. The team tripled electronic equities market share in the U.S. and Europe within five years. Additionally, the team set the agenda for technical innovation in fixed income, currencies, and commodities agency execution. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Frank held senior leadership roles in electronic trading at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers.

“During my career, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Pico at various stages of its growth, and have always been impressed with the clear vision, breadth of services and subject matter expertise they bring to clients,” said Troise. “I am honored to join Pico’s Board given what they have accomplished building a comprehensive global data center presence, low-latency connectivity, data and infrastructure analytics offerings while growing rapidly over the past several years. I look forward to working closely with Pico’s board of directors and top-notch executive team of innovative professionals as it continues to grow the business through its deep customer understanding, superior capabilities and focus on service excellence.”

Troise’s appointment is the latest in a series of accomplishments for Pico over the past two years. Most recently, Pico acquired Corvil, a market leader in real-time infrastructure analytics and machine intelligence products for financial markets infrastructure performance and operations. With a recent focus on APAC expansion, Pico continues to make strides in its goal to be globally comprehensive in infrastructure, network and exchange connectivity, data analytics and enterprise hybrid cloud for financial services.

