The University of South Carolina’s Partnership with TAO Connect Shows Increase in Behavioral Health Access

TAO Connect’s behavioral health platform is accessible through the counseling center and as a standalone service to the entire university population

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAO Connect , a digital platform designed to make behavioral health therapy more accessible and effective, is officially announcing the extension of its partnership with the University of South Carolina (UofSC). Students, faculty and staff will have the ability to utilize TAO Connect’s digital services for the third straight year.



TAO Connect provides online assisted therapy to help users grasp stress management, problem-solving, mindfulness skills and strategies to avoid overthinking while simultaneously developing more constructive thinking patterns. Its technology can be used two ways: the entire university population can sign up independently for a completely self-guided experience, or counselors at UofSC’s on-campus counseling center can individually assign the online-based sessions to students as a way to enhance in-person guidance between sessions. Since launching in the Fall semester of 2017, more than 700 students have engaged with the platform.

“We know balancing school, life and work can present challenges, which is why having the ability to access TAO Connect’s platform 24/7 makes such a difference,” said Dr. Warrenetta Mann, director of counseling and psychiatry at the University of South Carolina. “Not only are we actively encouraging students who come for counseling to engage with the platform, but we’re also working to spread awareness about TAO Connect to departments across campus.”

The platform’s Self-Help feature provides users with the necessary tools to overcome life’s frustrations and includes interactive educational modules and practice tools. Not only does TAO Connect equip students with vital tools for their mental health, it also sends them reminders and encouragement via phone notifications based on their interaction and completion of modules.

“The University of South Carolina has a great foundation when it comes to equipping students with behavioral health tools, and we’re thrilled to be able start another school year with them,” said Dr. Sherry Benton, chief science officer and founder of TAO Connect. “College students in particular are prone to dealing with stress and anxiety throughout their schooling, which is why it’s vital they’re receiving the help they need.”

TAO Connect is available for free to all university students, faculty and staff members. Students can register for TAO by visiting the counseling center website . To learn more about TAO and its technology, please visit www.TAOConnect.org , and to download the TAO Mobile app, visit iTunes or Android’s app store.

About TAO Connect:

TAO Connect is a virtual platform committed to reducing behavioral health disparities by bringing affordable, effective, and accessible treatment to people who have limited access. The online program provides therapy for common behavioral health problems using a comprehensive platform of virtual tools for therapists and clients. The tools provide information about client education, interaction, accountability, and progress assessment to facilitate effective results. TAO’s tools can be used as self-directed, minimally supported help with peer counselors or case managers, custom group support, brief psychotherapy sessions, traditional (50-minute) psychotherapy, or as a transition from inpatient back to the community.

