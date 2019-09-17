iClick Intends to Invest in Sydney-based MTHL to Further Strengthen and Expand the Geographical Footprint of its Enterprise Solutions

This investment will integrate the electronic payment and customer loyalty point system into iClick’s Enterprise Solutions

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it has issued a letter of intent (“LOI”) to Mobile Technology Holdings Limited (“MTHL”), expressing its interest in making a strategic investment in MTHL’s Class A shares or convertible bonds. The LOI has been accepted and acknowledged by MTHL.



MTHL specializes in the application of digital tokens in the physical world through its proprietary bCODE technology, an alphanumeric code that can be delivered to any mobile device using any phone distribution method, and implemented across multiple service providers. MTHL’s capability in managing multiple tokens enables single-tap payment and redemption, and easily established links between payment and loyalty programs during transactions. MTHL is based in Sydney, Australia with offices in London, New York, Cape Town, Paris and Hong Kong.

As part of the proposed investment, iClick will finance and assist with the development of MTHL’s digital token technology and integrate bCODE’s token systems into its Enterprise Solutions. iClick will also leverage MTHL’s global strengths in digital payments, loyalty and coupon markets to form a new marketplace ecosystem. This will combine the best of online and in-store payment solutions, allowing brands and retailers to form a closed loop creating personalized value for customers while providing an integrated payment environment.

Mr Sammy Hsieh, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick, commented, “We believe this strategic investment in MTHL will help extend our Enterprise Solutions’ offerings into a number of new geographical regions while continuing to transform our business into a fully integrated CRM and Marketing Cloud Platform. With MTHL’s expertise in payments, loyalty and coupon development powered by the valuable transactional datasets that they have accumulated worldwide, iClick will greatly strengthen its own competitive position and better serve customers, in particular those in the retail and financial services industries.”



About Mobile Technology Holdings Limited



Mobile Technology Holdings Limited builds original technologies in the mobile industry. Its self-developed scanners and readable token systems allow clients to link multiple transaction identifiers into a single simple code that can be delivered to any mobile device. With thousands of locations globally, MTHL delivers innovative customer experiences for some of the biggest brands in the world.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited



iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies; including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favorable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

