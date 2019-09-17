Katerra Enhances Leadership Team with Industry Veteran Executives

CFO, New Board Director, and Head of Affordable Housing Join Fast-Growing Construction Technology Startup

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katerra , a technology company redefining the construction industry, today announced that Matthew Marsh has been appointed as chief financial officer, Lisa Picard has joined as a director of Katerra’s Board, and Mollie Fadule has joined as head of affordable housing.



“These three new appointments further strengthen Katerra’s leadership team as the company focuses on executing its vision of smarter building, better communities, for everyone,” said Michael Marks, co-founder and CEO of Katerra. “Matthew, Lisa, and Mollie add important, diverse expertise to Katerra’s management team. Their combined experience positions the company well for its growth in domestic and international markets.”

In his new role, Matthew Marsh, chief financial officer for Katerra, is responsible for overseeing the company’s global financial operations. In addition, he oversees Katerra’s human resources, legal, and mergers and acquisitions organizations. Marsh is replacing Joanne Solomon, who is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

Marsh brings more than two decades of international financial management to his role at Katerra, including a 16-year career at General Electric Company. Prior to Katerra, Marsh was CFO and executive vice president for James Hardie Industries. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

Lisa Picard, Katerra’s newest director of the board, is president and CEO of EQ Office and leads a 20 million square foot portfolio of assets for Blackstone Group. Prior to EQ, Picard held executive roles at Skanska, Canyon Ranch Spa and Resorts, and Hines Interests, developing over 6.5 million square feet of real estate projects valued in excess of $5B. Picard earned two master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition to her role with Katerra, she serves on the board of directors for MiiR, a product-to-project B corporation.

As head of affordable housing at Katerra, Mollie Fadule leads Katerra’s affordable housing product offering in the U.S. and advises on the company’s commercial strategy. Fadule comes to Katerra with a broad range of experience in real estate and private equity having led acquisitions, development, and management of complex real estate transactions both domestically and internationally.

Fadule is a co-founder and partner of Cephas Partners, a private equity firm specializing in alternative investments with a primary focus on real estate related opportunities. Fadule co-founded Cephas Partners in 2012 to serve affiliates of The Blackstone Group. Prior to founding Cephas Partners, she was at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. She is a board member of Urban Housing Ventures, a fund bringing an innovative financing structure to the affordable housing space, and Pallet Shelter, a social purpose corporation serving transitional shelter needs to the homeless and those impacted by natural disasters.

Katerra is a technology company optimizing every aspect of building design, materials supply, and construction. With leaders from the most groundbreaking technology, design, manufacturing, and construction companies, Katerra transforms how buildings and spaces come to life. Founded in 2015, Katerra has a growing number of domestic and international offices, factories and building projects. For more information, visit www.katerra.com .

