The Mankoff Company LLC & CommPRO.biz Announce Strategic Partnership

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Mankoff Company, LLC, a marketing consultancy concentrating in the FinTech and Crypto space, and CommPRO.biz, a B2B digital media platform, announce a strategic partnership starting this month.

In this collaboration of two highly-regarded and respected marketing and media organization, both firms will be involved in The Mankoff Company’s signature After the Bell series of events and CommPRO’s fintech and financial events through their hosting of the BitAngels New York investor breakfasts. After the Bell events engage and educate about the top-of-mind issues in finance and FinTech. These panel discussions combine leading industry speakers with the opportunity to engage in networking and are not streamed or recorded. CommPro’s BitAngels breakfast meetings aims to accelerate blockchain adoption globally by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and the community through these exclusive networking events.

“We’re very excited to be working alongside Fay and the CommPRO/BitAngels organizations. This enables us to further our role as connector within the FinTech and crypto community as well as partner with an experienced marketing firm” said Stacey Mankoff, Managing Principal of The Mankoff Company.

Fay Shapiro, Publisher at CommPRO.biz said “CommPRO is thrilled to be partnering with The Mankoff Company as we’re now able to offer access to the world-class events facilitated by Stacey and The Mankoff Company and really highlight cutting-edge discussions and opportunities in this space.”

Currently, the After the Bell series of events are planned in five cities through 2019 and early 2020 and the next BitAngels breakfast will be taking place in late October. Schedules are available on the websites.

About CommPRO.biz

Founded in 2010, CommPRO.biz, (http:/www.commpro.biz) is a B2B digital community serving the financial communications, fintech, public relations/investor relations, marketing, advertising and corporate communications industries.

About The Mankoff Company LLC

Founded in 2009, The Mankoff Company LLC (http://themankoffcompany.us/) with its motto, “Marketing Driving Results,” provides a full line of customized marketing services combining creativity, analytics and logistics to implement strategic solutions that meet client requirements and exceed expectations. The Mankoff Company also produces the After the Bell series of B2B events using panel discussions to engage companies; combining education, networking and debate on the top-of-mind industry issues in the financial, FinTech and digital/crypto space.

###

For more information, please contact info@themankoffcompany.com or fays@commpro.biz



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.