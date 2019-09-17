Sports ETA, Northstar Meetings Group Announce Strategic Partnership

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports ETA , the most essential resource for sports commissions, sports destinations, sports event owners and industry partners, announced today a multi-year partnership with Northstar Meetings Group (NMG) , the leading multi-brand media platform for event planners of all types, including professionals who organize and manage sporting events through its SportsTravel print, digital and event brand.



The partnership includes educational content from Sports ETA to be offered at Northstar conferences, including an educational track for members. The agreement also includes a joint “Annual State of the Industry” publication and research co-sharing with NMG.

To launch the partnership, Sports ETA will host a course for their Certified Sports Event Executive series at the 2019 TEAMS Conference & Expo , in Anaheim, California, November 11-14. The course, titled “Protecting Your Events: How to Prepare for Uncertainty and Adverse Conditions” and presented by Peter Ashwin, principal of Event Risk Management Solutions (ERMS), will cost $250 for Sports ETA members and $400 for non-members. To register, visit SportsETA.org .

“We have long admired the work that Northstar Meetings Group, through its SportsTravel brand, TEAMS Conference and affiliated media has accomplished in the sports events and tourism industry,” said Al Kidd, president and CEO of Sports ETA. “We are honored to have such a dedicated partner included in our work to serve our members and the industry.”

“Sports ETA has long been a leader in sports tourism education and research,” said David Blansfield, executive vice president and group publisher, Northstar Meetings Group. “It’s a natural fit to have our two groups work together to complement each other and advance our industry.”

About Sports ETA

As the only trade association for the sport tourism industry, Sports ETA is the most trusted resource for sports commissions, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and sports event owners. Sports ETA is committed to the success of more than 850 member organizations and 2,400 sports event professionals. Our promise is to deliver quality education, ample networking opportunities and exceptional event management and marketing know-how to our members - sports destinations, sports event owners, and suppliers to the industry - and to protect the integrity of the sports events and industry. For more information, visit sportseta.org .



About Northstar Meetings Group

Northstar Meetings Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market – including full- and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers – and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals. The company's influential brands – Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, M&C Asia, M&C China, Meeting News, Incentive and SportsTravel – currently serve over 300,000 active meeting and event planners, incentive and sports event professionals, across an integrated suite of data, digital, events and print products. For more information, please visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com .

Contact: Jackie Reau

Game Day

(513) 929-4263

jreau@gamedaypr.com







