Determine, a Corcentric Company, to exhibit at eWorld Procurement & Supply in London

/EIN News/ -- CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine , a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, will host a booth and demonstrations of the Determine Cloud Platform at eWorld Procurement & Supply in London, UK, 24th September 2019, in addition to sharing real-life stories of companies that have successfully implemented Source-to-Pay platforms.



Sophie Pope, Sales Director, UK & Nordics at Determine, will host a presentation called Adapting to Change in the Digital Source-to-Pay World: How to Drive Continued Adoption Through Evolution of Your Implementation Approach (Session H).

Drawing on her 15 years of experience in the Supply Chain and Procurement Technology space, Sophie will walk the audience through customer case studies that demonstrate the benefits of a holistic Source-to-Pay approach and best practices to achieve the smoothest implementation possible.

“Each company’s metrics for success are slightly different,” said Sophie, “but one important metric for every company is the overall use of the solution purchased — the adoption rate — and how quickly it occurs. I’m looking forward to share tips and best practices around implementation, user adoption and change management, providing a solid framework for successful implementations and sustainable user adoption.” — Sophie Pope, Sales Director, UK & Nordics at Determine, a Corcentric company.

“eWorld is unique event and a great opportunity to discuss procurement technology project best practices,” explained Gérard Dahan, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President EMEA at Determine, a Corcentric company. “The Determine Cloud Platform empowers purchasing organizations to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risks. This can only be achieved through successful implementations and user adoption. With more than 20 years of expertise in Source-to-Pay and Contract Management solution technology across companies and industries, Determine has developed an innovative, adaptive and efficient implementation methodology designed to accelerate customer success.”

Since 2001, eWorld Procurement & Supply has been a must-attend event that provides unique insights into the latest innovations and technologies for senior procurement, supply chain and finance executives. It attracts professionals from leading organizations across industries who want to keep up-to-date with the latest developments, market trends, and hot topics.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the Determine team - senior executives, solution engineers and customer experience teams - to learn all the ways they can leverage Determine’s industry-leading modular solution approach to achieve better spend management.

For registration and additional details, please visit https://www.eworld-procurement.com/

Supporting Resources

Determine Blog

Determine on LinkedIn

Determine on Twitter

Determine Resources

About Determine, a Corcentric company.

Determine, a Corcentric company. is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com .

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe. Corcentric’s procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 ‘50 Providers to Know’ by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com .

Contact

Media Relations:

media@corcentric.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.