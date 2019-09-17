Star2Star Communications Awarded 2019 TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Full Spectrum Communications Solution as a 2019 TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award winner presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. This is the third year Star2Star has been recognized with this award.

The TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award honors products that display innovation, unique features, and significant contributions toward improving communications technology. The awards are bestowed to those companies demonstrating ground-breaking contributions to the industry.

Star2Star's Full Spectrum Communication Solution was noted for offering a wide variety of features and the world’s only complete, end-to-end unified communications system. As a leader in the industry, Star2Star's ability to offer scalable technology solutions for every business size, increase productivity, and reduce costs for customers reinforced their innovative approach to communications.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine,'' said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “Our team is constantly working hard to be an innovator in the industry, and receiving this award is a validation of our efforts.”

“The TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award recognizes the best and the most unique products and services that this industry has to offer. Star2Star has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of the IP communications industry through its Full Spectrum Communication Solution,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at Star2Star for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of IP communications,” Tehrani added.

The 2019 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star’s award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star’s StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

Casey O’Loughlin

coloughlin@star2star.com



