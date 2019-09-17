Pura Vida Vitamins' Watermelon CBD Gummy Rings Win Buyers Choice Award

/EIN News/ -- Holbrook, NY, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC:EMOR) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Watermelon Pura CBD Gummy Rings, produced by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pura Vida Health, LLC (“Pura Vida”), were named the ‘Best Non-Chocolate’ at the ECRM: Everyday & Summer Seasonal Candy Planning Program that took place from August 25, 2019 - August 29, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Presented in partnership with CandyIndustry.com, retail candy buyers attending ECRM’s Everyday and Summer Seasonal Candy Planning session in New Orleans were asked to vote for the most innovative products in three different categories: chocolate, non-chocolate, and novelty. More than 30 different brands submitted products for consideration.

“This award represents confirmation that Emerald and Pura Vida’s investment in product consistency, product quality, and product innovation are being noticed by the greater food and beverage industry,” commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Emerald Organic Products, Inc.

The U.S. candy market size has been projected to be worth $19.6 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. Furthermore, cannabis researchers BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research project that the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024.

“By targeting the overlap between these two multi-billion dollar industries, Emerald Organic Products, Inc. remains poised to capture significant market share in both sectors thanks to Pura Vida’s widespread reach throughout convenience stores, delis, and grocery stores in New York, New Jersey, and beyond,” added Parker.

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC: EMOR), through its flagship Pura Vida brand, has developed and recently commercialized a line of vitamins and supplements with certain proprietary CBD health and wellness products which will be marketed nationally and in certain foreign countries through various marketing and sales distribution channels including experienced wholesale distributors and a professional e-commerce platform www.puravidavitamins.com. These hemp-based proprietary Pura Vida Vitamins products include CBD vitamins, chewable CBD gummies, and gummy bears, vaporization CBD liquids, drinks, CBD tinctures, CBD cosmetics, and others.

