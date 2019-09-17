athenahealth Names Luis Borgen Chief Financial Officer

With 22 Years of Experience, Borgen Joins Healthcare IT Leader’s Executive Team to Drive Continued Growth

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled services for ambulatory and hospital customers nationwide, announced today that Luis Borgen has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Luis most recently served as CFO for Vistaprint, a global e-commerce brand that empowers small businesses to market themselves with physical and digital marketing products. In his new role, Borgen will lead athenahealth’s finance organization to help propel the company’s strategic goals.



“Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high quality and sustainable healthcare for all. This is now possible with a complete leadership team and with Luis leading a strong and engaged finance organization,” said Bob Segert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of athenahealth. “Luis brings deep expertise and strategic financial management experience that will serve athenahealth well as we enter into our next growth phase. We are excited to welcome him as part of our team.”

Borgen has 22 years of experience in finance, serving as CFO for nine of those years. At Vistaprint, Luis oversaw a global team of over 100 colleagues across several related functions. Prior to his work at Vistaprint, he served as CFO of DAVIDsTEA, Inc. Earlier in his career, Borgen served as CFO of DaVita, a large healthcare services provider, and held senior finance leadership roles at Staples, Inc.

Borgen earned his MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and a Master of Science in Finance from the Carroll Graduate School of Management at Boston College. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the United States Air Force Academy and served as an officer for five years in the US Air Force.

“I admire athenahealth’s dedication to improving how care is delivered,” said Borgen. “Working alongside Bob and the entire team, we are setting a solid foundation that will drive short and long-term growth in the pursuit of healthcare innovation and inspiration. This is an exciting time for the industry and I’m thrilled to be joining the nation’s most connected healthcare ecosystem.”

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with hospital and ambulatory customers to drive clinical and financial results. We offer medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement and care coordination services. Our technology and analytics help healthcare providers across the continuum of care effectively manage their financial, clinical, and human capital workflows. We combine insights from our network of more than 160,000 providers with deep industry knowledge and perform administrative work at scale. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com .

